Free tuition will not solve the problem of pricey education

It’s also important to note that the high cost of higher education in the US forces millions of students to take out loans to pay tuition. The estimated costs for a student entering Albert Einstein in the 2024-25 school year, including living expenses, amount to almost $400,000 for all four years. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, 54% of medical-school graduates in 2023 had at least $200,000 in education debt, and 84% had $100,000 or more, which is inclusive of undergrad. Medical students who anticipate hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt will likely make career decisions based on whether they can afford their monthly payments. Graduating debt-free opens every possible option—including working in less lucrative specialties or in underserved communities. Some Einstein graduates may opt to work in the Bronx, which needs more doctors.