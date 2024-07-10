Do we have free will? The answer has big implications.
Summary
- Studies show non-conscious decisions get taken before we consciously ‘decide’ our actions. Human behaviour theory is undergoing a Copernican scale paradigm shift as a result.
On 25 October 2023, Robert Card, a US Army reservist walked into a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, and shot dead 18 people. After the incident, he too was found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Everyone in that small town and many around the world were keen to find out why Robert committed this heinous crime. His family too was keen on an answer to this question.