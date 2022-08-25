Freebie ban versus fiscal rules: Go with what works best

Rather than banning freebies or trying to curb them directly, a better way would be to consider adopting an expenditure rule or zero revenue deficit rule, which was a part of original Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act of 2003, along with the overall fiscal rule. Expenditure rules have been adopted by several countries in conjunction with deficit or debt rules, though with varying degrees of success. Misra et al (2021) suggest a target ratio for revenue expenditure to capital outlay in the range of 4–5, and offer suggestive support for this range and an alternative of targeting a particular rate of growth in capital outlay or a floor for the capital outlay to GDP ratio.