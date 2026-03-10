Freebies galore: The 16th Finance Commission warns against them and so does ancient history

The Centre restructured discom debt in 2001. It restructured it again in 2012 via the Financial Restructuring Plan, which only seven states signed up for and none met its improvement conditions. It restructured it once more in 2015 through Uday, under which states issued ₹2.32 trillion in bonds. Total discom debt today stands at ₹7.42 trillion, up from ₹4.71 trillion in 2018-19.