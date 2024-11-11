Opinion
Freebies are not fiscally sustainable but there’s no need to ban them
Rajesh Shukla 4 min read 11 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- A key problem with handouts is how easily they leak and end up mis-targeted. Institutional frameworks should ensure that welfare benefits are delivered efficiently and transparently without compromising the country’s fiscal health.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the lead-up to elections, Indian politics frequently centres around promises of state-sponsored ‘freebies’—or giveaways aimed at winning voter support. These range from free electricity and water to subsidized rice and laptops.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less