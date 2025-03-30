Manu Joseph: Where our freedom of speech came from and where it went
Summary
- Politics always had much to do with free speech in India. This is evident even in the row over Kunal Kamra’s comedy. Unfortunately, even politicians seem less keen on this freedom now. How come?
A few years ago, someone got in touch with me asking if I would agree to be part of an interview series where authors are interviewed in front of a live audience by a person who has never read a book. I immediately agreed because I knew that this interviewer had to be interesting just for admitting that he doesn’t read books. That is how I first met Kunal Kamra, who has since emerged as one of the most endearing and consequential comedians in the world. In tribute to his most recent show, a Shiv Sena squad destroyed the venue.