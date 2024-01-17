Freedom of speech at American universities is falling prey to doublespeak

The opening sentence of the federal court opinion was like none other: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen." US district court Judge Mark Walker quoted the first line of George Orwell’s classic novel 1984, as he struck down parts of the Florida law that prohibited colleges from teaching eight topics related to race. The state’s “argument is like the thirteenth chime of a clock: you not only know it’s wrong, but it causes you to wonder about everything you heard before," Walker explained in the notes of his 2022 decision. He concluded that Florida’s passage of its Individual Freedom Act allowed professors to “enjoy ‘academic freedom’ so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the State approves." Walker proclaimed the law “positively dystopian" and declared it Orwellian “doublespeak."

But, as Florida goes, so goes the nation. When three university presidents were asked by a US congressional committee whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their varsity codes of conduct, their vague and inadequate answers essentially told us that bigotry on campus is unacceptable but punishment is selective.

Demographics are changing with more minority and LGBTQ+ students enrolling in higher education. Campuses that encourage collaborative learning among students of diverse backgrounds find their students are more likely to engage, innovate and open their minds. To make their learning environments more inclusive, many schools decided to adopt rules eliminating toxic hate speech.

But there is growing perception that overzealous administrators often use these rules as tools to exert their power over faculty or promote a political agenda. Rather than find ways to encourage discussions about objectionable points of view, some schools are silencing them.

Harvard rescinded admission offers to ten students who posted sexually explicit messages on social media in 2017. Several colleges proposed guidelines on offensive Halloween costumes in 2016. In 2013, two students at Lewis & Clark College were punished for telling racially themed jokes at a private party.

Many schools have adopted speech codes, making it a violation to say things that some groups find offensive. According to the libertarian-leaning Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), 94 of the 486 schools it monitors had speech codes that “substantially restrict free speech" and another 324 schools maintain policies “that impose vague regulations on expression."

Worried that diversity policies will lead to left-leaning “indoctrination," several Republican-run states have passed bills to restrict discussion of structural racism and injustice, and to ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes at colleges.

University speech codes and DEI bans lead to ideological conformity. In his take-down of the Florida law, Walker explained that the state was engaged in “viewpoint discrimination—in the name of combatting ‘indoctrination’ of one perceived orthodoxy, the State allows for ‘indoctrination’ in its preferred orthodoxy."

Florida’s Governor DeSantis offered his own example in his state-of-the-state speech last week. He bragged that Florida had “eliminated" DEI programmes and scrubbed its public universities of “indoctrination," and then announced that the state university system had waived its rules to make it easier for Jewish students “who have a well-founded fear of antisemitic persecution at their current postsecondary institutions" to transfer to Florida colleges.

Helping Jewish students is a welcome initiative, but in the light of DeSantis’ anti-DEI laws, it smacks of hypocrisy. Although Florida bans special treatment of some subjugated groups, when it comes to a constituency of voters that the governor is courting, his ban on inclusionary programmes no longer applies, it would seem.

A debate not restricted to the states that enacted divisive DEI bans, former president Donald Trump said he will implement many anti-DEI policies on a national scale if elected a second time.

Walker suggested that the state could “combat ‘woke’ ideas with countervailing views in the ‘marketplace of ideas’..." rather than attempting “to eliminate one side of the debate."

We undermine free speech and academic freedom when we silence rival ideas. There is a role for university codes of conduct, no doubt, but the goal should be to keep students physically safe while their minds are subject to the kind of intellectual rigour that makes them uncomfortable. Institutions need divergent voices and inclusive policies to thrive, but their programmes should not be used as a cudgel to promote conformity. ©bloomberg