Freedom of speech at American universities is falling prey to doublespeak

The opening sentence of the federal court opinion was like none other: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen." US district court Judge Mark Walker quoted the first line of George Orwell’s classic novel 1984, as he struck down parts of the Florida law that prohibited colleges from teaching eight topics related to race. The state’s “argument is like the thirteenth chime of a clock: you not only know it’s wrong, but it causes you to wonder about everything you heard before," Walker explained in the notes of his 2022 decision. He concluded that Florida’s passage of its Individual Freedom Act allowed professors to “enjoy ‘academic freedom’ so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the State approves." Walker proclaimed the law “positively dystopian" and declared it Orwellian “doublespeak."