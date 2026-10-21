French protests can be traced to weak fiscal management—and therein lies a lesson

As student protests sweep across France, it is easy to dismiss it as familiar if uniquely French stuff. But at the bottom of it is something that’s increasingly common to governments all over: fiscal profligacy.
As student protests sweep across France, it is easy to dismiss it as familiar if uniquely French stuff. But at the bottom of it is something that’s increasingly common to governments all over: fiscal profligacy.
A redux of the Greek crisis of 2009-10 might seem distant, but as unrest spreads beyond French borders, it is time to examine if there are any lessons for us.
A redux of the Greek crisis of 2009-10 might seem distant, but as unrest spreads beyond French borders, it is time to examine if there are any lessons for us.
At the root of the problem is France’s inability to get its fiscal house in order. On the face of it, the protests echo concerns of India’s ‘cockroach’ stir over education: dilapidated classrooms, poorly run state schools, and so on.
But there the similarity ends.
Unlike in India, where years of lectures from multilateral institutions made economic policymakers wary of running high fiscal deficits, rich countries of the West had no such qualms.
Inevitably, the chickens are coming home to roost. Investors have begun treating France as the ‘sick man of Europe,’ with a debt-to-GDP ratio of almost 120% (in contrast with India’s 80% odd).
In France’s case, its yawning deficits and debt overload are chiefly an outcome of its inability to curb a rapidly rising pension bill. Paris has long been aware of this, but every time an administration tried to reform the system, it was forced to retreat. The net result is that many of its youth are condemned to a future of slower growth, strained public services and a welfare system far less supportive than it once was.
Add the country’s political chaos, with candidates on the far right and hard left vying to win its presidency next year, and the French stage seems set for months of turbulence that could spill across the wider euro-zone.
The question that France must answer—and a show of police force does not count as one—is whether it can exercise fiscal restraint. Consider: France’s budget deficit exceeds 5% of its GDP, which is more than India’s gap of 4.4% last year and this year’s target of 4.3%, and leaves very little space for finding extra cash to satisfy the needs of students.
As signs of discontent erupt in Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Albania, the EU could face a severe test. The EU’s Growth and Stability Pact, which limits national fiscal deficits to 3% of GDP, was designed partly for cohesion to enable a common currency, the euro.
Today, it exists only on paper, but the euro-zone has a unified monetary authority that recently hiked its policy rate to tackle inflation. Dearer credit affects all of Europe, but French bonds stand out for their rising yields and risk premia, which make it particularly expensive for Paris to borrow funds for public spending.
Given an oil shock amid an AI boom, costlier capital is a global trend. The US, whose debt pile has also grown enormous, has two key advantages.
One, its economy’s growth is robust—thanks largely to AI—and not weak like France’s. Two, the US dollar’s status as a trade and reserve currency spells vast global demand for its bonds, which lets America run outsized deficits year after year. Since this is not true of other countries, the sooner they recognize it and act accordingly, the better.
In any case, US yields have been hardening too, and it’s unclear if this is just a war blip, given how an AI investment cycle going beyond data centres could keep interest rates ‘higher for longer’ (if overall savings are unable to keep up).
With credit no longer cheaply available and the future uncertain on multiple fronts, no country can afford to relax its fiscal vigil.