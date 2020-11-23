Frequent stock trading may mean your gains are treated as business income

Fortunately, besides the CBDT circulars, which have laid down guidelines, the litigation during the past few years has seen quite a few rulings by the high courts and by the tribunal, laying down the guidelines for determination of whether the income is to be classified as capital gains or business income. Besides the taxpayer’s classification of the shares as stock-in-trade or investment, other factors to be considered include the period of holding of the shares. the frequency of transactions, the volume of transactions in relation to the total portfolio, whether the shares have been acquired out of borrowed funds, whether the same shares have been bought and sold with regularity, tax treatment of such gains in earlier years, the normal occupation of the taxpayer, the time devoted to such activity, the infrastructure utilized for such activity, and so on. These and several other factors are to be considered to gauge the real intention of the taxpayer—whether to earn a return on his funds over a longer period of time (hence, taxable as capital gains), or to make a quick profit by taking advantage of short-term share price movements (hence, taxable as business income).