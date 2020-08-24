Trade across borders is in bad shape across the world. Multilateral rules have been flouted, protectionist impulses have grown in line with nationalist politics, and the globalist dream of a world market free of artificial barriers has begun to resemble a pie in the sky. Not only is trade increasingly seen as a zero-sum game, with gains made only at the cost of others, its channels of operation are subject to the vagaries of group dynamics, as evident in the rising role of trade blocs and friendly relations among countries. Recent decades saw a jumble of free trade agreements (FTAs), but international ties have been fraying lately, and so what began as sub-deals to ease commerce while a consensus evaded the rest of the world could seem like dead weights to governments keen on revising their list of partners or reducing imports. The complexities that India faces in this context are peculiar. While we have opted out of Asia’s largest grouping, given our apprehensions of its domination by China, we still have a set of FTAs with Asian groups and nations that trade heavily with it. The special low tariffs under these deals could be exploited by Chinese exporters to route products indirectly into India. To plug this loophole, the Centre last week came out with “rules of origin" norms for the country to grant preferential market access. What these will achieve, though, is not very clear.

Slated to come into effect on 21 September, the aim of the norms is to curb imports of substandard products and prevent goods from being dumped here by any country trying to disguise them as being made in one with which India has an FTA. According to the government’s notification, a minimum proportion of an imported product’s value must originate in a country for it to be marked as made there. The new rules demand strict disclosures on value addition by our trade partners after an elaborate process of pre-export verification. Further, as the document states: “The components of value and formula for calculating such value addition may vary from agreement to agreement." This is a sign of the complications that the new regime will pose. No matter how clearly we spell out the acceptable break-ups of how much value was added where, such fine calculations are difficult to make. Supply chains tend to criss-cross borders, especially those of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), a bloc with which New Delhi has an FTA. We have similar deals with other globally-integrated manufacturing hubs like Japan and South Korea. The compliance burden that we now intend to place on our partners could deter them from enhancing trade with us. Also, India’s own need to verify foreign certifications could delay consignments at ports. The net effect, as some importers of components fear, could be higher costs borne by Indian producers.

Given the Prime Minister’s self-reliance mission, perhaps New Delhi would not mind an overall drop in imports. Inward shipments have been trending down, anyway. In June, India even reported a trade surplus, though this was aberrative: our exports had exceeded imports largely because the covid crisis kept domestic demand down. How robust our post-pandemic export performance will be is anybody’s guess. Global trade today occupies a much smaller part of our economic pie than it did eight years ago. After a peak back then, India’s trade intensity has slid. It now seems headed lower still. And without reversing it, we may not be able to expand our economy at the pace we want.

