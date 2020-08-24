Frictionless trade can deliver faster growth

Slated to come into effect on 21 September, the aim of the norms is to curb imports of substandard products and prevent goods from being dumped here by any country trying to disguise them as being made in one with which India has an FTA. According to the government’s notification, a minimum proportion of an imported product’s value must originate in a country for it to be marked as made there. The new rules demand strict disclosures on value addition by our trade partners after an elaborate process of pre-export verification. Further, as the document states: “The components of value and formula for calculating such value addition may vary from agreement to agreement." This is a sign of the complications that the new regime will pose. No matter how clearly we spell out the acceptable break-ups of how much value was added where, such fine calculations are difficult to make. Supply chains tend to criss-cross borders, especially those of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), a bloc with which New Delhi has an FTA. We have similar deals with other globally-integrated manufacturing hubs like Japan and South Korea. The compliance burden that we now intend to place on our partners could deter them from enhancing trade with us. Also, India’s own need to verify foreign certifications could delay consignments at ports. The net effect, as some importers of components fear, could be higher costs borne by Indian producers.