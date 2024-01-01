From a year of acrimony to one packed with acronyms
Summary
- Here’s a look at what 2024 may have in store as seen through a lens of abbreviations across domains like space exploration, digital technology, inflation targeting, war and elections.
The year 2023 was characterized by a belligerent, acrimonious world. And 2024 promises more of the same. To try and make sense of it, here is a somewhat acronymous look at the world ahead. Some of these initialisms made it into our consciousness only last year. Others have been in usage for a while. We can expect all of them to become more widely recognized this year.