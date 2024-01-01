From a year of acrimony to one packed with acronyms

LLMs: If there was one phenomenon that defined 2023, it was artificial intelligence (AI), particularly large language models (LLMs). It is likely that OpenAI released ChatGPT 4.5, its latest LLM version, by stealth just before year end. This version will represent a marked improvement over ChatGPT 3.0 that took the world by storm early last year. Google’s Gemini and Meta’s LLaMA are among its many competitors. Now that this race is well and truly on, look for AI in general, and LLMs in particular, to make an even bigger impact in 2024. While technological change is not new to the world, a technology transformation that grows by an order of magnitude (10 times or more) in a single year is a new phenomenon. The world’s first comprehensive regulations to address the use of AI were drafted in the EU and will likely be turned into an Act this year. More regulation will undoubtedly follow, but it may be unable to keep up with the progress in this technology.