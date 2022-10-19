From alarm bells to recess bell: Address nutrition gaps

From alarm bells to recess bell: Address nutrition gaps4 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- Partnerships with schools in rural India, panchayats and the private sector can help fulfil our aims
India has made progress over the years in addressing its high prevalence of under-nutrition. However, malnutrition remains a significant worry. A large proportion of children are still underweight (32%), stunted (36%), ‘wasted’ (19%) and anaemic (67%) according to National Family Health Survey data released this year. The Green Revolution, National Food Security Mission (2007) and coverage of the public distribution system (PDS), mid-day meals (MDM) and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) have played key roles in augmenting the production of cereals and pulses and enabled the government to provide subsidized foodgrains to a large spectrum of our population and free lunch to more than 100 million school-going children, and also to supplement the diet of pregnant and lactating mothers. Public outreach systems helped support large numbers of the vulnerable. However, the nutrition challenge persists.