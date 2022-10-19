From alarm bells to recess bell: Address nutrition gaps

The need of the hour, though, is a multi-pronged approach focused on short supply chains, sustainable public food procurement and redistribution, a network of partners that support food-processing-driven rural livelihood diversification and diversified diets. To help make affordable food widely available, three partnerships are crucial: with panchayats, the private sector and pathshalas (schools). Private sector involvement could strengthen our food supply infrastructure and aid micro-food processing entrepreneurship in India’s hinterland by deploying resources from schemes like the PMKSY and PMFME. Under their ‘sustainability pledge’, businesses could engage rural FPOs, SHGs and the youth, help develop food infrastructure across agro-climatic zones to provide safe storage, timely processing and marketing of food commodities, control food waste at all stages and follow environment-protective practices. These interventions will not only reduce the carbon footprint of the food industry, but help ensure affordable nutrition choices across income groups through all seasons. An efficient food management system will translate into better transportability, longer shelf life of fresh produce, wider consumer choice and lower prices. A supportive regulatory and policy framework can catalyse all this.