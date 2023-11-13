From climate pledges to action: unbiased data is a must for strong regulation
Technical assistance from independent NGOs can lay the groundwork for the policy successes needed to fight climate change. Rules that promote the use of cutting-edge technologies can foster innovation, enhance competitiveness, and help countries position themselves as climate leaders.
The Paris climate agreement, concluded in 2015, has been instrumental in rallying countries around the world to commit to reducing greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions. But setting ambitious climate targets has not always resulted in meaningful action. The United Nations’ recent ‘global stocktake’ report shows that we are falling short of the drastic cuts needed to achieve climate stability, underscoring the urgent need for governments to act swiftly and decisively to keep global warming within safe limits.