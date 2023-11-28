From farm to fork: conscious eating can help mitigate methane emissions

Not all of the food sector’s emissions are from animal food chains. According to one study, these account for about 57% (including livestock feed), while 29% can be traced to plant-based foods and 14% to other related activities. What makes livestock stand out, especially cattle, is the methane generated by farms that rear these animals. This is a gas that gets far less attention than carbon dioxide does, but it too adds to the crisis of an atmospheric heat-trap (fluorinated gases and nitrous oxide are even less known as culprits). Methane is a relatively short-lived gas with an atmospheric lifetime of around a decade, whereas carbon dioxide affects the climate for hundreds of years. But the former does its damage swiftly. Going by what’s known of its ‘global warming potential,’ a metric used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), one tonne of methane exhaust is likely to be the equivalent of over 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the course of a century. There is also an estimate of the heat caused by the gas. The 2021 Sixth IPCC Assessment Report says that anthropogenic methane accounts for almost a third of the planet’s warming observed so far. Among livestock, these emissions are the gaseous waste product of digestion. A 2018 study found sheep, goats, beef cattle and buffaloes to be big emitters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}