From Nixon to China, to Trump to Tehran

IN washington the “Nixon to China" tagline has lost its attraction. Both parties are too hostile towards the People’s Republic for a miraculous reconciliation to be possible. Perhaps, though, Donald Trump can find a replacement—with Iran. In his first term he ditched the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear deal signed in 2015, and promised to negotiate a better one by applying “maximum pressure". That didn’t work. Joe Biden sought to reduce tensions with Iran but is leaving office with the Middle East on fire. In January the president-elect will have a second chance. He should use it to rescue a relationship that has poisoned America’s presence in the Middle East for almost five decades.