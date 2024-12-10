From North Block to Mint Street: Sanjay Malhotra has his task cut out as RBI’s next governor
Summary
- The Governor-designate of the Reserve Bank of India will need to tread a fine line on the question of monetary-fiscal policy coordination to arrive at an optimal balance that favours India’s economy
On Monday, we finally got the news that every Indian with even a passing interest in the economy had been waiting for. Ending weeks of speculation over whether Shaktikanta Das would be given an extension of an already extended term, the government announced that revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra will take over as the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).