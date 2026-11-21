There's no getting away from the ‘G-3’ Summit This was the first ever meeting of the leaders of the US, China and Russia in a trilateral format. The last comparable summit - by any yardstick - took place in 1945.
There's no getting away from the ‘G-3’ Summit This was the first ever meeting of the leaders of the US, China and Russia in a trilateral format. The last comparable summit - by any yardstick - took place in 1945.
In Israel, the Knesset elected Matan Kahana as speaker to succeed Amir Ohana, an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Kahana is a member of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.
In Israel, the Knesset elected Matan Kahana as speaker to succeed Amir Ohana, an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Kahana is a member of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.
And a decade after Brexit, the UK and the European Union (EU) have agreed on a deal that Prime Minister Andy Burnham says will set the contours of “more pragmatic partnership with Europe.”
This was a week of summits. First, there was the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit followed by the East Asia Summit in Manila. That was followed by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China’s Shenzhen.
But the one that evoked most interest was the “G-3” that brought together Russia’s president Vladmir Putin, US president Donald Trump and China’s president Xi Jinping. Technically, the G-3 was to take place on the sidelines of the APEC in Shenzhen. As it happened, it was APEC that was the sideshow to the trilateral. Guess that was only to be expected, given the top billing it received – being the first such summit in eight decades.
Yalta redux?
The Yalta Conference brought together then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. The aim was to build a stable post-war world. Each leader had his own vision and ideas. Soon after, paths and plans diverged and the Cold War, dividing the world into Eastern and Western blocs, took hold.
Fast forward to 2026. Many analysts have argued against comparing the Shenzhen Summit with the Yalta Conference. True – the world has changed – markedly. The three men at the table at Shenzhen realise that each by himself, cannot address the world’s problems. Two of the three have started – not ended -- wars. At Yalta, Britain was the power in decline, the US and Soviet Union were seen as ascendant powers. At Shenzhen, commentators said, Russia was the diminished power, US the declining one and China the power on the rise.
As at Yalta, each G-3 leader at Shenzhen had his own agenda; Trump to protect US hegemony; Putin did not want to be seen a pariah, he wanted the US to pressure Ukraine to the negotiating table. Xi, on his part, aimed to keep competition with the US manageable as Beijing focuses on building up its economic and technology muscle. How likely is it that the coming years could see an intensification in the US-China tech rivalry, that is, the 21st century version of the Cold War?
India's choices
For India, the choices are perhaps limited. The best course of action would be to keep one’s head down and focus on building up internal strengths and capacities. Abroad, New Delhi could concentrate on joining hands with countries and groups that share its interests. And work towards maximising the opportunities such openings present. There would of course be cooperation with the US, China and Russia. But that would also be more issue-based, even transactional. India has trust issues with China, and under Trump, trust issues are developing with the US as well. That leaves Russia. Given Moscow’s dependencies on China and the US, can India rest assured that Russia sits in its corner as securely as before?
In Israel, lawmakers on Tuesday (17 November) elected former special forces soldier Matan Kahana as the new Knesset speaker in what is being seen as a setback for caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Kahana was backed by 66 lawmakers in the 120-member house. Netanyahu's candidate for speaker, Ofir Katz, received 52 votes.
The position of parliament speaker is important -- it sets the timetable for parliamentary business and can therefore speed up or delay debates or votes on proposed legislation.
“The vote marks the first significant move by the Eisenkot-led bloc to set a new direction for the legislature since Netanyahu lost his Knesset majority in the 27 October elections. The prime minister and his coalition of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats in the 120-seat parliament. The opposition holds 67 seats, including 48 across four Jewish parties and a record 19 for two Arab parties: the Joint List and Raam,” CNN reported.
Kahana has been described as an ally of Gadi Eisenkot who has until next month to form a government to replace Netanyahu. Eiskenkot was asked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on 8 November to form the new government. But that remains a tough challenge. Eisenkot wants to form what he calls a “national emergency government,” a minority government made of the four Jewish opposition parties, which together hold 48 seats. The Arab parties would stay out of the coalition but would guarantee a majority in the Knesset to keep the government from collapsing in exchange for various concessions.
Not all in Eisenkot’s bloc are in agreement. Some leaders are against seeking support of the Arab parties to form the government. They are instead pushing for talks with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), traditionally allied with Netanyahu, to form the government. It’s a no brainer that the shape of the next government would determine the course of events in the Middle East.
A prodigal return
Last but not the least, the UK-EU meet – this time to reverse some of the damages of Brexit.
Anyone recall Brexit (short for Britain's exit from the EU)? A quick recap: in a 2016 referendum, Britons voted to leave the European Union, including its Common Market. The influx of migrants from EU countries through open borders, British financial obligations towards EU’s response to the Euro Zone crisis and the bailout of Greece and anger over excessive EU regulations on consumers, employers, and the environment were among the reasons Britons voted in favour of severing ties with the EU. The formal exit took place in January 2020.
The harsher-than-expected economic consequences of leaving the EU, the failure to secure the trade deals with non-EU countries that Britain had hoped would boost its economy, the Covid pandemic and spiralling energy costs following the Russia-Ukraine war have all impacted the UK economy. Add to this – Trump’s tariffs, China's dominance of critical minerals supply chains and the Iran war.
On Friday, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the EU's top officials said they had agreed on some pacts in Brussels to ease trade and youth mobility after Brexit. More difficult decisions on where ties would go next were left for another day.
"This is a good day for Britain. This is a good day for Europe," Burnham said, hailing a "landmark" agreement, while the EU's Ursula von der Leyen called it a "turning point" in relations.
The agreements concluded in Brussels included a deal to cut red tape for food exports, another to link the EU and UK emissions-trading schemes, and a third establishing a "youth experience scheme". British firms will be able to export more freely to Europe and 100,000 people under the age of 30 from each side will be allowed to reside for up to three years in the other's territory for work, study or travel. Burnham argued the accords – initiated by his predecessor, Keir Starmer – will unpick some of the damage inflicted by the "hard Brexit we ended up with" and provide a $22-billion boost to the British economy.
“The reset is well worth having,” says a Financial Times editorial board commentary. “For the UK, the estimated boost of up to 0.5 per cent to long-term annual GDP is bigger than any of its other new post-Brexit trade agreements. The largest share is projected to come from the youth mobility scheme allowing 100,000 young people each from the UK and EU to work, study or travel in each other’s countries. Removing most routine UK-EU border checks on food and animal exports, and linking emissions trading schemes will both benefit certain sectors,” it said.
“The UK’s future is with Europe. But discussions over exactly what form a closer relationship should take promise to be long and fraught,” it concluded.