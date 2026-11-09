From silos to synergy: fixing India’s broken human-capital continuum

Human capital is a core factor in productivity, shaping whether firms, sectors, and regions can use technology, capital, and innovation effectively. It encompasses more than years of schooling or certificates: it also means being able to learn, adapt, solve problems, work with technology, and continually upgrade skills throughout life. A young population, therefore, does not automatically deliver a demographic dividend, especially as the nature of work changes faster than the systems that prepare people for it. Education, skilling, and labour are interconnected, and states and the Centre share responsibility for outcomes throughout people’s lives.