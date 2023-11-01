From Singur to Delhi via Sanand: Did Nano reshape Modi's ideas on capitalism?
Summary
- Deal-based capitalism, as in the case of Singur, seems to have given way to rules-based capitalism, as in the case of the PLI schemes. And Nano's failure may have had a role to play in it
India’s rich and mighty, not long ago, worried about building businesses that would cater to the vast consumers at the bottom of the pyramid. That the sight of a family riding a two-wheeler in the rain made Ratan Tata want to build a safer option for those who couldn't afford cars is one of corporate India’s well-known lore.