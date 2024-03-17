Frontier-market debt is back in favour but with attendant risks
Summary
- US Fed actions or domestic political troubles in bond-issuing countries could make it harder for them to service their debt.
Frontier markets are back. Several African countries have recently returned to global financial markets, placing foreign-currency bonds with international investors. The question is whether they are back for good, or whether someone or something—namely, the US Federal Reserve—will throw a wrench in the works.