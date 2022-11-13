FTX-Twitter jitters: The excesses of post-truth

The charisma that Sam Bankman-Fried, aged 30, is said to have exuded as a crypto whizkid played a role in the rise of FTX. Before word of its cryptic games got out, it was widely admired in America as a startup out to revolutionize e-finance. Even Sequoia, a top name in the field of venture capital, had been taken in by Bankman-Fried’s ‘vision’. In times of easy money, as ushered in by central banks in response to covid, digital dreams tend to get all too easily funded. But it usually takes elastic ethics applied to a flimsy house of cards for a single wobble to cause such a grand collapse. It’s not unusual for exchanges to offer traders a facility for margin trading; like banks, they know that the stuff they hold on behalf of their clients is unlikely to be withdrawn all in one go. The leverage this allows for further bets, however, can reach gasp-worthy risk levels if flaky tokens are used as back-up assets. In the case of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s platform was found to have loaned Alameda Research, a fund owned by him, the bulk of its customers’ assets, and that too against collateral in the form of crypto tokens issued by FTX itself. Once investors got wind of it, a rush for exits ensued and a crash in the token’s value left the whole gig short of money—and bankrupt.