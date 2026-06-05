Fuel, fertilizer and foreign exchange: India needs revolutionary action on all three fronts

Speaking at an event in Mumbai last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for a sharper focus on what she described as the three ‘Fs’—fuel, fertilizer and foreign exchange. It was an echo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to conserve fuel and avoid discretionary imports, foreign travel and the like.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for a sharper focus on what she described as the three ‘Fs’—fuel, fertilizer and foreign exchange. It was an echo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to conserve fuel and avoid discretionary imports, foreign travel and the like.
The aim is to alleviate external-sector stress in the face of global pressures from the West Asia crisis and volatility in energy markets; and the finance minister’s words summed up the country’s core economic vulnerability: deep dependence on imported fuel, fertilizers and the forex needed to pay for these imports.
The aim is to alleviate external-sector stress in the face of global pressures from the West Asia crisis and volatility in energy markets; and the finance minister’s words summed up the country’s core economic vulnerability: deep dependence on imported fuel, fertilizers and the forex needed to pay for these imports.
Given that capital inflows are in decline, an outcome of weak net foreign direct investment coupled with portfolio outflows, it has become harder to fund an otherwise moderate current account deficit.
If this trend persists, one possible way to contain the fallout—rupee weakness, higher inflation and slower growth—is to conserve those three Fs.
Rewind to the mid-1960s. Had the FM been speaking then, she may have added a fourth F: food.
Our total foodgrain output in 1965-66 was only about 72 million tonnes. Since it was not enough to feed our people, New Delhi had to appeal to America, among others, for aid. Those who lived through the PL-480 programme, under which the US sent us wheat on ostensibly easy terms, will recall the days of food austerity.
We have come a long way since Lal Bahadur Shastri as PM called upon Indians to forsake one meal a week after the India-Pakistan war of 1965. Today, thanks to the Green Revolution of the late-1960s, 70s and 80s, India is self-sufficient in foodgrains.
Production hit a record 376.6 million tonnes in 2025-26, a nearly five-fold increase from the mid-60s. Yes, there is criticism of the downsides, such as fertilizer and pesticides overuse, soil degradation, etc, but there is no denying the gains.
We have enough food today to ensure no Indian goes hungry to bed, abject poverty is down sharply and we need no external help to fulfil India’s nutritional needs.
We now need to replicate that success on the other three fronts.
Conserving the three Fs must go along with measures to boost inflows from abroad. That would help us tide over the problem caused by war clamps around the Strait of Hormuz that restrain hydrocarbon shipments from the Gulf.
However, to future-proof India’s economy, particularly on the external front, we need to think beyond the short-run. We must plan revolutions in the context of fuel, fertilizer and foreign exchange.
On the fuel front, hope is held out by the promise of renewables and a shift to electric vehicles. Clean energy is on a heartening incline. But while climate-friendly capacity creation is a key goal and other ideas like coal-to-gas projects could chip in over the years, the state should loosen its grip on the oil-and-gas sector at the earliest.
Likewise with fertilizers. Even as we push for local production and their efficient use, the Centre could consider an overhaul of its subsidy regime for better farm outcomes.
Once these two Fs cease to be the forex guzzlers they are today, anxiety over the third F will ease.
But it is the path we take on reforms that’s likely to shape the country’s overall level of forex comfort, be it through enlarged export earnings, foreign investments or both. In time, as the three revolutions take effect, no PM would need to echo a plea of the past.