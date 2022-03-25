Fuel price control is back from the dead

Politically dictated price controls were supposed to have ended in the petroleum fuel sector more than seven years ago. Jet fuel (aviation turbine fuel or ATF), was decontrolled in 2002, petrol prices in 2010, and diesel prices were set on a course to reach market-price parity by letting oil companies raise them by 50 paise every month. Such parity was reached in October 2014, barely five months after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, which had put this policy in place, lost the general elections and the BJP-led government took office after promising, among many other reforms, the policy approach of minimum-government, maximum-governance. After that, only kerosene and cooking gas were supposed to be subsidized, and even these subsidies have gradually been reduced.