Fuel surcharge unlikely to recoup IndiGo’s rapidly rising costs
Summary
- Worries that passengers may cut leisure travel and fly only when essential seem to be behind Indigo's decision to keep its fuel surcharge lower than rising fuel and rupee hedging costs demand
IndiGo, the largest domestic airline with market share in excess of 60%, introduced a graded fuel charge on its domestic and international flights last week. The airline is likely to earn ₹350 crore to ₹400 crore a month thanks to this fuel charge, which varies between ₹300 to ₹1,000 per flight, depending on the distance.