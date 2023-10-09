Fuel surcharge unlikely to recoup IndiGo’s rapidly rising costs

IndiGo, the largest domestic airline with market share in excess of 60%, introduced a graded fuel charge on its domestic and international flights last week. The airline is likely to earn ₹350 crore to ₹400 crore a month thanks to this fuel charge, which varies between ₹300 to ₹1,000 per flight, depending on the distance.

On the face of it there is nothing exceptional about the fuel charge. In the early 2000s when Kingfisher, Jet Airways and Air Sahara were operational, they levied a fuel surcharge when aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices shot up and displayed it as a separate part of the airfare. But after the airlines were accused of cartelisation (as at the time all airlines increased the fuel charge by the same amount), the industry decided to merge the cost of fuel with the basic fare component, making it difficult to figure out how much of the increased fuel costs airlines incurred were being passed on to passengers.

Is IndiGo’s recent hike only going to cover the increased fuel costs, or will it also help it recoup from passengers some of the other costs that it and other domestic airlines are saddled with? ATF accounts for between 35-40% of an airline’s operating costs and domestic ATF prices have increased more than 5% since September. Normally, domestic airlines are financially comfortable when a barrel of ATF costs around $60. However, it now costs $80, having even shot up above $100.

IndiGo's other financial burden comes from the fluctuations in the rupee vis-à-vis other international currencies. This has a direct impact on airlines’ cost of operations.

Currently, the rupee is weaker against the US dollar by about 2% over September 2022. In May this year, IndiGo, which is a listed company, said that for the year ended March 2023 its profit was ₹2,654 crore (excluding the foreign exchange impact), compared to a loss of ₹5,221 crore (excluding the foreign exchange impact) the previous year. Including the foreign exchange impact, IndiGo reported a net loss of ₹305 crore for the year, compared to a net loss of ₹6,161 crore over the previous year.

Will the fuel surcharge help it recover the increased costs?

That it’s unlikely to lose passengers to the competition is an assumption the airline would have made in this calculus. That's due to its large market presence and because passengers' options are limited, with other airlines not in a position to get into a fare war with it. Akasa is battling a problem of pilots resigning en masse, while Go First isn't even flying and has filed for insolvency. Seats available and competition in Indian airspace have fallen drastically.

The number of aircraft in the Indian aviation sector is down as over 50 have been grounded on account of Go First’s insolvency and IndiGo’s issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. It is estimated that there are about 700 aircraft being operated by airlines in India, so this works out to about 10% of the operating fleet of domestic airlines.

Still, passengers may respond by reducing leisure travel and fly only when it can’t be avoided. That does seem to be the worry guiding Indigo's decision to keep the fuel surcharge at a level lower than the rising fuel and rupee hedging costs demand.

The Indian aviation market is highly volatile as flyers readily switch airlines to save a few hundred rupees on a ticket. Currently, travellers do have options as the Indian Railways has introduced Vande Bharat trains and expanded the rail network, so the fuel charge could affect short-haul flights like IndiGo’s daily service between Agra and Jaipur, which is to start on October 29. What IndiGo will earn from the fuel charge seems quite little relative to the increased operational losses.

Even so, the fuel charge has been smartly timed. The peak demand period that coincides with the festival season is about to begin, so airlines are likely to start operating at full capacity and train bookings will be hard to get.