Fuel surcharge unlikely to recoup IndiGo’s rapidly rising costs

On the face of it there is nothing exceptional about the fuel charge. In the early 2000s when Kingfisher, Jet Airways and Air Sahara were operational, they levied a fuel surcharge when aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices shot up and displayed it as a separate part of the airfare. But after the airlines were accused of cartelisation (as at the time all airlines increased the fuel charge by the same amount), the industry decided to merge the cost of fuel with the basic fare component, making it difficult to figure out how much of the increased fuel costs airlines incurred were being passed on to passengers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}