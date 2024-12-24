Full of sound and fury: What the Bard might have said about 2024
Summary
- From central bank actions and a stock market boom to India’s growth ambitions and Trump’s policy ideas, there was plenty that could inspire a Shakespearean review of the year.
2024 has been an eventful year from the point of view of economists who spent time changing forecasts and guessing moves of various central banks. Ten themes stand out that may have led Shakespeare to remind us that “all the world’s a stage," and all the men and women merely players.