Digital currencies are evolving—but not the way crypto revolutionaries had in mind
Nouriel Roubini 5 min read 05 Oct 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Money seems poised for a digital revolution, but don’t be fooled by what crypto revolutionaries are saying. From stablecoins to CBDCs, digital currencies are evolving within state control. Money is too important for states to let go of—how it evolves will be shaped by geopolitics, not tech whizkids.
What does the future hold for money and payment systems? While it will surely feature unprecedented technologies, foreseeing the full picture requires historical context.
