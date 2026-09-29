The future of money: Why the West and China are betting on banks over Big Tech to lead the way

But what if the hype is at least partially misplaced, and technology—while it will be important—won’t decide what makes money tick in a cross-border setting? That’s a doubt economists have raised in a new paper, channelling Jules Verne’s 1873 classic Around the World in Eighty Days. Phileas Fogg, the novel’s protagonist, effortlessly financed his journey with sterling instruments, merely slipping into his carpet bag, as Verne describes, “a goodly roll of Bank of England notes, which would pass wherever he might go.”