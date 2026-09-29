Maybe Mark Zuckerberg spoiled it for us seven years ago. Ever since he proposed a new global currency that could meet the “daily financial needs of billions of people,” we imagined that the money best suited for humans and AI agents in the 21st century could only be minted privately—with blockchain technology. While Zuckerberg’s plans for Libra (later renamed Diem) stalled over regulatory concerns, stablecoins filled the void.
The future of money: Why the West and China are betting on banks over Big Tech to lead the way
SummaryAttention is shifting from dollar clones like stablecoins to tokenized deposits, which are standard bank liabilities whose transfers can be executed with algorithms. Here's how programmable bank money could dominate global transactions.
Maybe Mark Zuckerberg spoiled it for us seven years ago. Ever since he proposed a new global currency that could meet the “daily financial needs of billions of people,” we imagined that the money best suited for humans and AI agents in the 21st century could only be minted privately—with blockchain technology. While Zuckerberg’s plans for Libra (later renamed Diem) stalled over regulatory concerns, stablecoins filled the void.
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