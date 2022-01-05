Future versus Amazon: The CCI threw a curveball at their dispute

Was there a failure to notify? The CCI’s case seems to be that there was a partial failure to notify. Only the Coupons Transactions were notified, but another inter-connected part of the same combination (i.e. the Retail Transaction) was not. If that is the case, it is not clear how the CCI had the jurisdiction to review the Coupons Transactions, as none of these individually triggered the 2019 CCI filing. This fundamental issue of jurisdiction has not been dealt with by the CCI, leaving us to wonder if there was some way in which the Coupons Transactions as a whole (not individually) could have triggered that filing in the absence of the Retail Transaction.

