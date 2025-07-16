Devina Mehra: How derivative dreams can turn into nightmares but still lure investors
Retail investors think they’ll make winning bets on derivatives but lose large sums. And it’s not just Jane Street and other big market players that have gained from India’s F&O frenzy. It suits several other large interests not to drive rookie traders away.
We hear a lot about the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) finding that about 93% of all participants in the futures and options (F&O) market lose money. Given the peculiarities of the human mind, everyone seems sure that they will be among the 7% who are winners. In this belief lies a business opportunity for those offering derivative training courses. Of course, anyone who has a magic wand that can make 1% everyday in financial markets can turn ₹1 crore into ₹20,000 crore in five years and has no economic reason to sell you a course for a few thousand rupees.