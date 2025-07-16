Now we get to the interesting part. The high trading volumes in derivatives is a profit gravy train that a range of players over and above the traders themselves will find hard to get off. The higher the trading volumes, the more the profits for stock brokers and tech platforms. Then, with stock exchanges being listed or nearly listed, there is profitability pressure on them, which makes it tempting for them to keep trading volumes high. This creates a conflict of interest, as stock exchanges are the first-level regulators in the market. In a Jane Street type of scenario, a handful of entities displaying a pattern of actions at particular times on certain days should have first been visible to stock exchanges.