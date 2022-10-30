G20 presidency should amp up India’s influence

The G20 presidency moves to India in December 2022 when Indonesia hands over the baton. An opportunity like this comes only rarely, especially when global geopolitics is in a churn and post-War institutions and alliances are straining to learn about and adjust to a new emerging order. This presents us with a momentous prospect, serendipitously timed to let the country showcase, symbolically and physically, its economic stature and political heft. The G20 is a strategic platform that represents 80% of the world’s economic output, 75% of international trade and 60% of the global population. The G20 presidency affords India a chance to prove its leadership chops on the world stage and reinforce its historical role as a force for moderation, an emissary of peace and as a practitioner of an inclusive economic model that attempts to take all citizens along on a development journey—“sabka saath, sabka vikaas" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words. With the post-Cold-War political template falling apart and the dominant economic model under scrutiny, we could present new ideas on a global stage that work not just for the top 1%, but also factory workers, farmers, artists, healthcare workers, teachers, scientists and others who toil earnestly and lead modest lives.

