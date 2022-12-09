G20 should aim to make AIIB and NDB the new IMF and World Bank

The ideology of trade being the way to ensure global peace and prosperity has few devotees and even fewer practitioners left. The principles of free trade are in various stages of being discarded across countries, and are getting replaced by rising protectionism, inward-looking policies and trade warfare. Global supply chains are being reconstructed for tight alignment with geopolitics rather than business and economic considerations. Policy spillovers from central banks of the developed world to emerging markets have been inducing heightened volatility in the flow of capital resulting in sharp currency movements with no link to countries’ economic fundamentals. Synchronized global food and fuel prices inflation as fallout of the western sanctions on Russia has sent low-income economies scrambling for sovereign solvency. But even rich countries haven’t escaped the pain.