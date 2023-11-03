G20 success: We must pursue promises of the New Delhi Declaration
India clearly has the potential to become a global norm-shaper but it’s also crucial for various commitments made in the New Delhi Declaration by G20 leaders to be met in a timely manner.
Much has been said about the G20 processes in India over the past one year. Some 200-plus meetings covered diverse sectors like agriculture, health, environment, etc, to explore avenues for cooperation. Interestingly, as much as it was a spectacle to behold, given its variety of cultural performances, the G20 under India’s presidency was also hailed as a substantive victory for the country and the Global South. The consensus achieved under India’s presidency has been seen as a sign of confidence that this group of influential countries is continuing to take on emergent challenges. This is reassuring, especially in the light of today’s geopolitical polarization. Examining India’s role in carrying everyone along and what it means for it is also essential.