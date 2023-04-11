The G20 must help create a global financial safety net4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
IMF reforms should aim for it to become the lender of last resort that Keynes had envisioned
In 1930, almost a century ago, and well before the Bretton Woods institutions were established, Keynes wrote, “The ideal arrangement would surely be to set up a supranational bank to which the central banks of the world would stand in much the same relation as their own member banks stand to them."
