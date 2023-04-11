The G20 must help create a global financial safety net

This is symptomatic of a global tension, where the rules developed by the world’s advanced countries (the Paris Club or G7) are not fully accepted by other key players—which in turn is symbolic of the reality that country representation at the IMF (and other international financial institutions ) is out of line with any objective metric. What this means is that reforms of IMF governance have moved very slowly so far, intertwined with delays in enhancing the Fund’s capital though a quota review (now scheduled for December 2023). These reforms need to be carried forward—as was emphasized after the global financial crisis—to allow the IMF to adapt its rules, re-establish its LOLR function, and build a global financial safety net.

