Carney effect: The G-7’s new cast bodes well for the world’s future

In the event, Carney’s tenure as governor of the Bank of England was hugely successful. His reputation for having anticipated the global crisis of September 2008 as governor of the Bank of Canada with a policy rate cut clearly weighed in the decision to appoint him. But then again, he did not face as onerous a task as his counterpart Ben Bernanke in the US. Canadian banks had not been plunged like those in the US, because of stringent banking regulation (by an independent regulatory agency).