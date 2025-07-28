Let the countdown begin: NISAR is a splendid example of space collaboration

If you look deeper, you will find threads of countries going it alone. The most obvious example is the CNSA, particularly Tiangong, China’s space station launched in 2021. While China’s stated goal is to make it a collaborative international project, it is currently operated by China alone. Tiangong is technically the third space station, since it follows the Mir Space Station that the Soviet Union (and later Russia) had stationed in low-earth orbit from 1986 to 2001, and the ISS, which was launched nearly 25 years ago and is still operational. Surprisingly, Russia is part of the ISS and has committed to remaining so at least until 2028. China, though, has never been part of the ISS.