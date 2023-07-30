Opinion
GAIL’s tie-up with LanzaTech for CO2 capture is a big deal
Summary
- Carbon capture and recycling is best suited to countries like India that would otherwise find it too expensive and difficult to eliminate emissions
On July 19, India’s premier natural gas company GAIL entered into a joint venture with Nasdaq-listed LanzaTech to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) and convert it into useful organic chemicals. This must be recognised as a paradigm-setting initiative to combat climate change.
