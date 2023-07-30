GAIL’s tie-up with LanzaTech for CO2 capture is a big deal

There are two ways to remove CO2. The first is to capture it from flue gases escaping plants where fossil fuels are burnt. The second is to remove it from the air through a process called direct air capture (DAC). The CO2 in chimneys is concentrated, so capturing it is simpler than capturing CO2 from the air. One technique is to use powerful fans to suck air down to adsorbents that soak up the CO2 passing through them. They release the CO2 once heated, allowing them to be reused. The captured CO2 can either be used or stored. Mere storage is pure cost. Using the captured CO2 would not just lower the net cost of CDR but also possibly earn a profit.

