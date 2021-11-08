Half a decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetization, by which all high-value currency notes in existence at the time were scrapped as legal tender, the jury is still out on its economic impact. Today, cashless transactions are booming and India’s economy is found to have a larger formal component, the public impulses for both of which can be traced to that jolt. Though demand for paper cash has proven resilient and we cannot capture the true size of informal output, there has been a distinct uptrend over these years in small businesses emerging from the shadows of off-record cash operations. Consider the signs. Provident-fund enrolments have steadily risen amid a job scarcity; a chunk of these could be attributed to payrolls going formal. Formalization may also explain some of the extra bounce seen lately in collections of GST. Activated shortly after the currency replacement of late 2016, this tax reform offered input credits as bait for all commercial players to join the tax net. The ease of online dealings has been a lure as well. In October, transactions done via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a record 4 billion, worth over $100 billion. This system has caught on spectacularly. The count of UPI transfers this year is expected to almost double last year’s 22 billion and its deep penetration of the country may owe more to a severe scarcity of currency five years ago than the anxiety of catching covid through its contact.

While sufficient pieces of our jigsaw puzzle indicate that policy prods for commerce to go formal have made a structural difference to the economy, the covid crisis of the past 20 odd months has also clouded the picture. This makes it hard to draw firm conclusions. For one, the UPI boom does not mean paper is being shunned. As a proportion of gross domestic product, cash in circulation has risen above its level before demonetization. For another, the extent of formalization still lacks a sound estimate. Recent research work by State Bank of India estimated that the informal sector’s share of India’s output measured by gross value addition had shrunk from over half the total back in 2017-18 to under a fifth. The way this fraction was arrived at, however, does not lend it the reliability needed for such an important ratio. Reality on this front may be hard to pin down, but a significant reduction has clearly taken place. It was the informal sector, after all, that suffered the worst convulsions of both cash shortages and pandemic lockdowns.

The big fiscal benefit of a shift towards above-board value generation is the prospect of an enlarged tax base needed for India’s development. A more abstract gain would be for economic management. Our policy responses can be sharper if we have clearer indicators. The big question, however, is whether the gains made have been worth the cost. As our formal and informal sectors have been enmeshed, pain tends to spread from one to the other. A slump in private investment alone can’t explain our economic slowdown after 2017-18. The chaotic adoption of GST even before small operators could recover from a currency shock was partly to blame too. Transition jitters left a trail of shutdowns and job losses. Our economy was flagging for at least two years before covid. This year’s revival from a 7%-plus contraction in 2020-21 could help us attain the output level of 2019-20, but will we regain our earlier path of expansion? This remains a challenge.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.