Fiscal sense: Gamblers should pay more taxes than investors
Granted that the line can be thin, but it’s clear that investing aids the economy while gambling is simply consumption. Commercial activities that benefit the economy less should always be taxed more.
At a recent poker game, I sat across from a young man who played professionally online. He lost and left early, but not before telling the table how angry he was about a tax increase approved by the US Congress last summer: Now he’d be able to write off only 90% of his losses. He got even angrier when I told him this was one of those rare taxes I agreed with.