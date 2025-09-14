Fiscal sense: Gamblers should pay more taxes than investors

Taxes are a necessary evil. The government needs revenue and must tax all sorts of productive activities, such as work or saving. It is good policy to charge a higher tax on activities that provide less benefit to the economy. Thus the US taxes earnings on investment (at a lower rate than income) but also lets people write off their losses. The idea is that if they invest and lose money, they don’t have a tax liability. This encourages some healthy risk-taking, both to start businesses and to invest in them.