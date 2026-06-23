Game theory analysis of delimitation: political power doesn’t stem only from a state’s share of seats in Parliament

With Trinamool Congress legislators jumping ship, attention has returned to bills that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been unable to pass at the centre—including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill meant to let India’s delimitation exercise use the Census of 2011 instead of 2027. The ostensible purpose of the amendment was to let the Women’s Reservation Act take effect before the next general election.
With Trinamool Congress legislators jumping ship, attention has returned to bills that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been unable to pass at the centre—including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill meant to let India’s delimitation exercise use the Census of 2011 instead of 2027. The ostensible purpose of the amendment was to let the Women’s Reservation Act take effect before the next general election.
But it has been vociferously opposed by the southern states, which argue that delimitation would reduce their proportion of parliamentary seats and hurt them for successful population control measures. On the other hand, the ruling party argues that their absolute number of seats would go up, given an increase in the size of Parliament.
But it has been vociferously opposed by the southern states, which argue that delimitation would reduce their proportion of parliamentary seats and hurt them for successful population control measures. On the other hand, the ruling party argues that their absolute number of seats would go up, given an increase in the size of Parliament.
However, both sides may be erring by focusing on a single metric: seats. Seat share and parliamentary power are not the same thing.
Consider three political blocs with 45, 45 and 10 votes. The smallest controls only 10%, yet it holds the same power as the other two as neither has a majority without it. If the two larger blocks cannot unite, the smallest bloc turns out to be the most powerful, a frequent occurrence in Karnataka politics.
Unless single-bloc majorities are routine, power is not a function of how many votes you hold, but of how often you play a decisive role by tipping a coalition from loss to victory.
The Shapley-Shubik Power Index in game theory provides a scientific way of measuring power in a legislature. Applying it to the Lok Sabha with states as players shows how frequently each state could be a decisive pivot for crossing the 272-seat majority threshold before and after delimitation.
In the absence of official figures of the revised number of seats for each state after delimitation, our analysis is based on key assumptions.
Seat reallocation is proportional to each state’s share of India’s population. States with only one or two Lok Sabha seats are protected from losing representation to preserve the voice of smaller regions.
Every possible sequence of coalition formation is assumed to be equally likely. States are treated as independent actors pursuing their own interests, rather than being locked in existing political alliances or ideologies. To measure bargaining power, each state is assumed to act as a monolithic voting bloc.
These assumptions allow the analysis to focus on a single question: How does structural bargaining power shift when parliamentary representation changes?
Under a 2011 Census reallocation, Uttar Pradesh gains 8 seats: its seat share rises by 1.5 percentage points (pp) from 14.7% while its power index rises by 1.9pp from 16.3%—almost a third larger gain in power than seats. Bihar gains 6 seats: seat share up 1.1pp from 7.4%, power index up 1.2pp from 7.4%. Tamil Nadu loses 8 seats: its seat share falls 1.5pp from 7.2% and power index falls 1.6pp from 7.2%. Kerala sheds 5 seats; its seat share falls 0.9pp from 3.7%, power index falls 0.9pp from 3.6%. The north’s cumulative power rises by 4pp over a base of 34%, while the south’s falls 4pp from 24%.
The aggregate power of NDA-stronghold states rises from 75% to 78%. In the vast majority of cases, the power shift outweighs the seat shift. While the absolute percentage changes are not significant, changes as a proportion of existing power are sizable. For instance, Tamil Nadu’s power falls by 22pp.
A 50% Lok Sabha expansion was the government’s principal compromise offer during parliamentary negotiations. India has one member of Parliament for roughly 2.5 million citizens—one of the highest representation ratios among major democracies. An expanded house would improve this ratio.
House expansion without changing existing seat ratios has no impact on power share going by the Shapley-Shubik Power Index. Parliamentary power is determined by the relative proportion of seats a state holds, not the absolute count.
Thus, the government’s offer was game-theoretically sound but not credible, given that the 106th Amendment effectively makes a census-based delimitation constitutionally necessary for women’s reservation.
The demographic gap that motivated the debate continues to widen. The 84th Amendment requires delimitation on the first post-2026 Census. Population disparities have widened further since the 2011 Census. Under 2026 projections of population, Uttar Pradesh’s power index reaches 18.8% while Tamil Nadu’s falls to 5.3%. The north’s cumulative power reaches 39%, while the south’s falls to 19%.
Thus, delimitation under post-2026 Census data would result in even starker power shifts across states.
By tying delimitation to the Women’s Reservation Act, the government has made resistance politically costly: opposing the bills risks being seen as blocking women’s representation in Parliament. No party could comfortably hold that position. However, the opposition has shown it is willing to risk being seen as anti-women rather than accept a rewiring of regional power.
Unless the NDA government is able to exercise a two-thirds majority, the struggle over delimitation will continue inside and outside Parliament. This may partly explain the hectic political realignments currently underway.
The authors are, respectively, professor and student, MDI Gurgaon.