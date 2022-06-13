Game theory analysis indicates the benefits of GST cooperation

While the GST Council has been a symbol of cooperative federalism, a recent Supreme Court ruling in the case of Mohit Minerals re-ignited a debate on the legal sanctity of decisions taken by the council. The judgement put an end to long-drawn litigation over reverse charge applicability on ocean freight for an importer in the case of CIF (cost, insurance plus freight) imports. The issue involved in this case was whether IGST (Interstate GST) under the reverse charge mechanism can be imposed on an Indian importer with a CIF contract where the foreign supplier procures the services of a foreign shipping line for shipping goods to India. The Supreme Court held that since the Indian importer is liable to pay IGST on the “composite supply", comprising the supply of goods and services of transportation, insurance, etc, by way of a CIF contract, a separate levy on the Indian importer for the “supply of services" by the shipping line would violate Section 8 of the CGST Act.