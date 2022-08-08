Game theory can help analyse if not resolve China-Taiwan tension

A key aspect worth mentioning here is that the tension between these players has long been in existence, right from the mid-20th century and can also be analysed as an indirect game being played between China and the US (as the chief backer of Taiwan’s self-rule). China is adamant on the integration of Taiwan’s governance with its own, for which its preference is logically peaceful reunification, which is also its preliminary policy, but without giving up the use of force as an option to achieve that goal. The strategy that may be adopted by US in this game is unpredictable and so a clear payoff for it cannot easily be worked out. Moreover, China has so far adopted a soft policy towards Taiwan, in terms of actual infliction of damage, and thus possible strategies from both sides are unpredictable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}